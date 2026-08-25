SSU officer organised illegal reservation scheme: his accomplice was involved in bugging head of NABU unit

An SSU officer who organised a scheme to illegally reserve conscripts from military service has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by the NABU press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The suspect, together with an accomplice and the director of a company classified as ‘critically important’, organised the fictitious employment of conscripts, subsequently securing reservations for them.

In reality, these individuals did not perform any work duties, and were required to return the wages they were paid to the participants in the scheme. For such ‘services’, they received unlawful benefits in both cash and crypto-assets," the statement reads.

Read more: "Anti-corruption authorities have no questions for me," Zelenskyy commented on Mudra’s dismissal

A bribe of nearly 1 million hryvnias

The investigation has documented several instances involving the reservations for conscripts.

"The total amount of illicit gains received amounts to nearly 1 million hryvnias," the Bureau noted.

The SSU officer is also suspected of laundering over 18.4 million hryvnias. These funds were used to purchase and register property, a plot of land and a car, as well as being deposited into a bank account.

The NABU noted that the accomplice is also suspected of the unlawful acquisition of special technical devices for covertly obtaining information, as well as their unlawful use (Part 2 of Article 359 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"According to the investigation, it was he who was involved in installing the devices discovered in late 2025 in the flat of the head of one of NABU’s detective units investigating corruption in the defence sector," they added.

Read more: Mudra and Mykytas, who are implicated in ’Forrest Gump’ case, discussed destruction of evidence and measures to conceal their activities ahead of NABU searches