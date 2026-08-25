Russian officials claimed that Ukraine had planned to attack Russia on March 8, 2022, supposedly evidenced by documents allegedly discovered at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in the abandoned headquarters of one of the territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Anton Kobyakov, an adviser to the Russian dictator, made the claim, Censor.NET reports, citing The Moscow Times.

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A gift for March 8

"We beat them to it by two weeks," Kobyakov said, recalling that Russia launched the war on February 24.

According to him, Ukraine allegedly wanted to "present the war as a gift" for Women’s Day, but Russia attacked first "thanks to the foresight of the Russian leadership".

Read more: Member of Russian State Duma has been sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for supporting aggression against Ukraine, - Office of Prosecutor General

West was preparing Ukraine for war

He also accused the West of "masquerading as a supporter of the Minsk Agreements" while, according to Kobyakov, actually preparing Ukraine for war.

The dictator’s adviser claimed that this "mimicry" was intended to arm Kyiv and push it towards a military solution to the conflict in Donbas.

Read more: Spying in ranks of National Guard: Russian GRU agent sentenced to life imprisonment, - SSU