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Changes in diplomatic corps: Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s ambassador to Qatar

Zelenskyy dismisses Andrii Kuzmenko as ambassador to Qatar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree dismissing Andrii Kuzmenko as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Qatar.

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 834/2026, published on the head of state’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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Kuzmenko served as Ukraine’s ambassador to Qatar for almost seven years

Under the decree, Andrii Kuzmenko was dismissed as Ukraine’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the State of Qatar.

Kuzmenko had held the post since December 18, 2019.

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree conferring a diplomatic rank on Verkhovna Rada Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Trump’s Independence Day greetings: These words, much like sound of Patriot launch, lift our spirits

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9638) ambassador (264) firing (464)
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