Wildberries warehouse attacked in Tambov region: massive fire has broken out. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A Wildberries warehouse has been attacked in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, and is on fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What are the local authorities saying?

The governor has confirmed the attack and the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast. According to him, one employee has been injured.

Read more: Ukraine has disabled 7 of the 10 largest logistics centers of Wildberries, - Ministry of Defense

"On the night of 26 August, Kotovsk came under another massive attack. Strikes by Ukrainian UAVs caused a fire at the Wildberries logistics centre. The fire covered an area of over 100,000 square metres. Upon receiving the alarm, all staff were promptly evacuated, which saved lives and protected people’s health. According to preliminary information, one Wildberries employee was injured," the statement reads.









What is the company saying?

Wildberries has also confirmed the attack on the warehouse in Kotovsk; no new deliveries of goods are currently being accepted.

No further information on the situation is available at this time.

Watch more: Russians are watching and filming fire at Wildberries warehouse in Moscow Region. VIDEO