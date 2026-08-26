Wildberries warehouse attacked in Tambov region: massive fire has broken out. VIDEO&PHOTOS
A Wildberries warehouse has been attacked in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, and is on fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
What are the local authorities saying?
The governor has confirmed the attack and the fire at the Wildberries warehouse in Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast. According to him, one employee has been injured.
"On the night of 26 August, Kotovsk came under another massive attack. Strikes by Ukrainian UAVs caused a fire at the Wildberries logistics centre. The fire covered an area of over 100,000 square metres. Upon receiving the alarm, all staff were promptly evacuated, which saved lives and protected people’s health. According to preliminary information, one Wildberries employee was injured," the statement reads.
What is the company saying?
Wildberries has also confirmed the attack on the warehouse in Kotovsk; no new deliveries of goods are currently being accepted.
No further information on the situation is available at this time.
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