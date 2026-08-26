162 UAVs launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 134 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 26, Russian invaders launched 162 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did Russia use to attack?

Launches of Shahed-type UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber UAVs, and "Parody"-type decoy drones have been recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk—Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read: MiG-29 fighter pilots carried out an airstrike on a gathering of Russian forces. VIDEO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 134 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 18 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 3 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing; there are several Russian UAVs in the airspace.

Watch more: MiG-29 crews carry out airstrike on positions of Russian UAV operators. VIDEO