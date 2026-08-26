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Attack on Wildberries in Kotovsk: governor says warehouse has been completely destroyed
Following an attack by Ukrainian drones on Kotovsk in the Tambov Region on the night of August 26, a fire completely destroyed the Wildberries logistics center.
Yevgeny Pervishov, the governor of the Russian region, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
New details
According to him, 16 drones were reportedly shot down by air defense forces and mobile fire teams, while three drones struck a warehouse building.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that a Wildberries warehouse had been attacked in the Tambov region: a massive fire broke out.
- It was later reported that the mayor was asking residents not to go outside for two days due to a large-scale fire in Kotovsk.
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