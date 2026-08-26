Attack on Wildberries in Kotovsk: governor says warehouse has been completely destroyed

Following an attack by Ukrainian drones on Kotovsk in the Tambov Region on the night of August 26, a fire completely destroyed the Wildberries logistics center.

Yevgeny Pervishov, the governor of the Russian region, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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New details

According to him, 16 drones were reportedly shot down by air defense forces and mobile fire teams, while three drones struck a warehouse building.

Watch more: "That warehouse is, in my opinion, f#cked!": resident of Kotovsk in Russia watches fire at Wildberries with emotion. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that a Wildberries warehouse had been attacked in the Tambov region: a massive fire broke out.

It was later reported that the mayor was asking residents not to go outside for two days due to a large-scale fire in Kotovsk.

Read more: Ukraine has disabled 7 of the 10 largest logistics centers of Wildberries, - Ministry of Defense