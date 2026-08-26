EU will increase pressure to move Russia from battlefield to negotiating table, - Costa

The EU is ready for peace talks as soon as Russia demonstrates a genuine willingness to engage in them. At the same time, Europe will continue to support Ukraine and intensify sanctions pressure on the Kremlin.

This was stated by European Council President António Costa in an interview with Ukrinform, according to Censor.NET.

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"The real question is when Russia will be ready for serious peace talks. Russia recently attacked a shopping center in Kryvyi Rih, resulting in tragic civilian casualties.

"This is not the behavior of people who are sincere in their approach to peace talks. When Russia is ready to talk, we will be ready too," he explained.

Read more: Costa discusses Ukraine’s EU accession and EUR 90 billion loan with Koretskyi

According to Koshta, Europe has clear priorities: strengthening air defense, restoring shipping in the Black Sea, and preparing for the coming winter.

"We are working on two fronts: supporting Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia. And we have already approved the 21st package of sanctions.

"The European Union has always worked with Ukraine and our partners to determine how we can increase pressure to bring Russia from the battlefield to the negotiating table. We will continue to do so," added the President of the European Council.