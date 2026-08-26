Vynohradivka checkpoint on border with Moldova resumes operation after Shahed attack – SBGS

The Vynohradivka international road border crossing on the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has resumed processing citizens and vehicles. Its operation was previously suspended following a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine reported this.

The Ukrainian side has already informed its Moldovan counterparts that border crossing operations have resumed.

"We recommend that citizens planning to cross the state border take this information into account when planning their journeys," the border guards said.

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Border crossing was attacked by Shahed drones

On the night of 25 August, Russian forces attacked the infrastructure of the Vynohradivka border crossing in Odesa region with Shahed-type attack drones.

Following the strike, the processing of citizens and vehicles at the crossing was temporarily suspended. It has now resumed full operation.

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