Corruption scheme involving construction project in Lutsk: NABU and SAPO expand list of suspects

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) have expanded the list of suspects in a corruption scheme involving officials from the regional and city councils in Volyn region.

This is stated in a NABU report, according to Censor.NET.

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New notices of suspicion served

New notices of suspicion were served on the head of one of the factions in the Volyn Regional Council and the council’s First Deputy Chair.

They are suspected of receiving an undue advantage in exchange for facilitating the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

According to the investigation, the head of one faction, acting in collusion with the head of another faction in the Volyn Regional Council, accepted an offer from the user of a land plot (a former MP) to provide $140,000. Of this amount, $110,000 was intended for them and other regional council members, while $30,000 was intended for two faction leaders in the Lutsk City Council.

In return, they were to adopt decisions that would establish legal grounds for the construction of an apartment building in Lutsk.

The council members also involved the First Deputy Chair of the Regional Council in the criminal activity.

Investigators documented the provision and receipt of $110,000 and $15,000, as well as the distribution of the funds among the suspects.

A total of six people have been notified of suspicion in the case.

Background

In December 2025, NABU and SAPO exposed members of the Volyn Regional Council and Lutsk City Council receiving an undue advantage.

See more: A man has been arrested in Volyn who promised to "remove" a border guard from service for $20,000. PHOTO