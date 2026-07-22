A man has been arrested in Volyn who promised to "remove" a border guard from service for $20,000. PHOTO

In Lutsk, law enforcement officers arrested a 47-year-old man who had demanded $20,000 from the family of a border guard in exchange for helping him to be discharged from military service on health grounds.

This was reported by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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According to the investigation, the suspect claimed to have the necessary connections among officials and to be able to influence the decision to refer the border guard to a medical facility and subsequently process his discharge from service on health grounds.

The man was arrested whilst receiving the first instalment of the agreed sum – 10,000 US dollars.







During searches, law enforcement officers seized the money received as an unlawful benefit, a car and a mobile phone.

The detainee has been informed that he is suspected of an offence under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – abuse of influence combined with the solicitation of an unlawful benefit. The question of what preventive measure to impose on him is currently being decided.

The operation was carried out by officers from the State Border Guard Service’s Internal and Own Security Department, in conjunction with staff from the National Police’s Internal Security Department in the Volyn region, investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police, and members of the ‘Kord’ special unit, under the procedural supervision of the Lutsk District Prosecutor’s Office.

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