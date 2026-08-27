Explosions were heard in Kyiv: jet-powered UAVs were spotted, and debris fell in two districts (updated)
Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force reported that reactive UAVs have been detected over the capital.
The Kyiv City Military Administration’s press service reported that air defense forces are operating in Kyiv.
"An enemy UAV crashed in the Holosiivskyi district. The vehicle damaged as a result has already been extinguished. In the Pecherskyi district, debris fell on non-residential territory, " Mayor Klitschko noted.
A man was injured in the Holosiivskyi district. He is receiving medical attention.
Also in the Holosiivskyi District, in the central part of the city, a UAV crashed onto the roadway.
According to preliminary reports, one person was injured.
Background
On the night of August 27, Russian occupiers attacked Kyiv and the surrounding region with ballistic missiles and drones.
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