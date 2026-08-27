In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, preparations are underway for a new wave of residential building demolitions. This time, a sector of low-rise buildings on the Left Bank may be targeted for demolition, and residents there have already begun to be warned of their impending eviction.

According to Censor.NET, Petro Andriushchenko, the head of the "Center for the Study of the Occupation," stated this.

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Mortgage-backed housing development is planned on the site of the existing homes

According to the Center's sources, this refers to the so-called "Finnish houses" in the area between Mezhova Street and Ukrainskogo Kozatstva Street, which was formerly known as Ordzhonikidze Street.

Andriushchenko claims that the occupying authorities have already decided to demolish them. According to him, the land will be set aside for new mortgage-backed housing development after the buildings are demolished.

Meanwhile, residents of the neighborhood have begun to be summoned to the so-called Housing and Utilities Department at 301B Shevchenko Boulevard. There, they are being warned that they must vacate their homes because the buildings are scheduled for demolition.

"In Mariupol, they are preparing for a new wave of evictions, throwing Mariupol residents out onto the streets. Again," Andriushchenko said.

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After demolition—the wait for replacement housing

According to him, demolition orders are currently being issued to residents. After that, people are to be placed on a waiting list for replacement housing.

At the same time, Andriushchenko points out the main problem: people are not being told where they are supposed to live from the moment their homes are demolished until they actually receive another apartment.

According to available information, there are plans to relocate Mariupol residents to apartments from the so-called municipal housing stock. The occupying authorities are building up part of this stock by declaring certain properties "ownerless."

Thus, according to Andriushchenko, people risk losing their homes to make way for new construction, only to be left with the prospect of waiting for an apartment from the municipal housing stock.