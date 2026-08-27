Russians attacked poultry farm and farm in Chernihiv region: 20 thousand birds and 50 pigs died

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Chernihiv region nine times. Among the targets were two agricultural enterprises: 20,000 birds were killed at a poultry farm, and 50 pigs were killed at a pig farm.

This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In March, the strike hit a poultry farm

One of the Russian strikes on August 26 hit a poultry farm in the village of Berezna in the Chernihiv district.

The attack resulted in the death of 20,000 birds. The company's farm building was also damaged.

No one was injured during the shelling.

Read more: Russia damages energy facility in Chernihiv region: 7,000 customers in Pryluky without power

A farm was attacked in the Snovsk region

That same day, Russian troops struck a farm in the Snovsk community of the Koryukivka district.

As a result of the attack, 50 pigs were killed there. In addition, a farm building and a tractor were damaged.

There were also no fatalities or injuries among the people.

In total, Russian forces attacked the Chernihiv region nine times on August 26.