Rockets struck enemy’s main and backup command posts in Donetsk area, - General Staff

On August 26 and during the night of August 27, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of key enemy targets.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What was hit?

Thus, in the Donetsk area, air-launched missiles struck the main and backup command posts of the Russian occupiers.

Additionally, in the Chonhar area of the Kherson region, other means were used to strike an enemy repair and restoration unit and a UAV control center in Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea.

Furthermore, areas where the occupiers’ personnel were concentrated were struck in the Novopetrivka area of the Zaporizhzhia region and in Voskhod (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots strike warehouse and workshop of Russian UAV operators in Vuhledar. VIDEO

It is noted that the extent of the damage inflicted and the enemy’s losses are being clarified.

Updated results of strikes

Based on an analysis of additional data, it has been established that on August 25, 2026, as a result of a strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, damage was confirmed to the ELOU AT processing unit, the gas fractionation unit, and a section of the pipeline.

The General Staff emphasizes that operations against key enemy targets are ongoing.

Read more: Enemy’s ’Kasta’ radar station, UAV training center, repair base, and warehouses in occupied Crimea and Donetsk region have been struck, - General Staff