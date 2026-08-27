Russia attacks Ukraine with attack and jet-powered UAVs: air raid alerts declared in several regions (updated)

On the evening of 27 August, Russian drones were detected moving through Ukrainian airspace. Air raid alerts were declared in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:22 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were reported heading towards the Odesa region from the Black Sea. Jet-powered UAVs were detected in the south of the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region, while another UAV was approaching Kharkiv from the north.

At 6:23 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Tulchyn in the Vinnytsia region from the south, on a northwesterly course.

At 6:28 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Chornomorske.

At 6:30 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Tyvriv/Vinnytsia from the south.

At 6:33 p.m., UAVs were heading towards Kharkiv from the north and south. A UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the east.

At 6:34 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the north.

Updated information

At 6:48 p.m., a UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 6:50 p.m., a UAV was heading towards Sumy from the north.

At 6:53 p.m., a UAV east of Kharkiv was heading north.

At 6:55 p.m., new groups of jet-powered UAVs were detected in the west of the Chernihiv region, heading towards the Kyiv region.

At 6:57 p.m., a jet-powered UAV west of Katlabuh in the Odesa region was heading towards Izmail.

At 7:04 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Velyka Dymerka in the Kyiv region from the north.

At 7:06 p.m., a UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north. Another UAV was heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:06 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Brovary/Kyiv.

Updated information

At 7:18 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards the Kharkiv region from the north of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Jet-powered UAVs in the south and east of the Kharkiv region were heading northwest.

At 7:24 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were detected in the Brovary area.

At 7:25 p.m., a ballistic missile threat was reported from the east.

At 7:37 p.m., the ballistic missile threat was lifted.

At 7:43 p.m., jet-powered UAVs east of Kremenchuk were heading north.

Updated information

At 8:11 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A jet-powered UAV in the west of the Chernihiv region was heading south towards the Kyiv region.

Jet-powered UAVs in the Brovary area were heading west towards Kyiv.

A jet-powered UAV in the northeast of the Cherkasy region was heading towards Cherkasy.

At 8:39 p.m., jet-powered UAVs were heading towards Kyiv from the north.

At 8:40 p.m., UAVs were heading towards the city of Zaporizhzhia from the east and west.

At 8:41 p.m., a jet-powered UAV in the west of the Kharkiv region was heading north.

Updated information

At 8:56 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kryvyi Rih from the east.

At 8:57 p.m., KABs were launched in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 8:58 p.m., an attack UAV was heading towards Zatoka from the Black Sea.

At 8:59 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading west from the Kyiv region towards the Zhytomyr region.

At 9:02 p.m., a ballistic missile threat was reported from the east.

Updated information

At 9:27 p.m., the ballistic missile threat was lifted.

At 9:28 p.m., attack UAVs were heading towards Pavlohrad from the east. A jet-powered UAV was heading towards Kyiv from the north.

At 9:29 p.m., KAB launches continued in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

At 9:31 p.m., jet-powered UAVs in the area of Bashtanka and Olshanske were heading towards Yelanets and Veselynove in the Mykolaiv region.

Updated information

At 9:42 p.m., KABs were launched in the Sumy region.

At 9:57 p.m., a jet-powered UAV west of Perehonivka in the Cherkasy region was heading towards the Vinnytsia region.

At 9:58 p.m., a UAV was heading towards Kharkiv from the north.

At 10:34 p.m., a jet-powered UAV was heading north from the Vinnytsia region towards the Zhytomyr region.

At 10:36 p.m., KABs were launched in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Remain in safe places during air raid alerts!

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