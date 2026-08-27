Lukashenko leaves for Russia: Meeting with Putin scheduled

Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to Russia, where he plans to meet Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, which is close to his press service, Censor.NET reports.

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Meeting with Putin

"Lukashenko has departed for a working visit to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

It is noted that Lukashenko is scheduled to meet Putin during the visit. They intend to discuss "key areas of bilateral cooperation" and exchange views on "current issues on the regional and international agenda and security matters".

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Meeting with Mishustin

Lukashenko also plans to meet Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss "practical issues concerning the development of Belarusian-Russian trade, economic and investment cooperation and the implementation of joint cooperation projects".

Read more: Lukashenko addresses Belarusian military: No one will send you into bloodbath in Ukraine