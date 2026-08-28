Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan prepare joint military exercises on infrastructure protection

Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia are preparing to conduct the joint military exercise "Eternity-2026" to protect energy and transportation infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a press release from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

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Three countries will work on joint infrastructure protection

During the conference, which was organized in accordance with the trilateral military cooperation plan, the parties discussed the scenario for future exercises.

The participants also agreed on tactical objectives and issues related to the logistical and comprehensive support of military personnel.

"At the conference, organized in accordance with the trilateral military cooperation plan, participants discussed the exercise scenario, tactical tasks, as well as logistical and comprehensive support for the participating personnel," the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

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Eternity-2026 is intended to strengthen cooperation among the armed forces of the three countries

The main goal of the exercises is to improve the operational interoperability of the military units of the three countries.

Military personnel will work on planning joint operations to defend against potential threats. They will also focus on the security of strategically important economic and energy infrastructure, transportation corridors, and other international projects in the region.

Eternity-2026 will take place in Azerbaijan in November 2026.

As a reminder, in September 2024, Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation aimed at promoting peace and stability in the Caucasus. This cooperation also includes the conduct of joint military exercises.