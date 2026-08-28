164 UAVs, half of which are jets, were launched by Russian Federation over Ukraine: air defense neutralized 137 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 28, Russian occupiers launched 164 drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The invaders launched an attack using 164 "Shahed"-type drones (half of which were jet-powered), Herber and "Parody"-type decoy drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, and Millerovo in the Russian Federation; the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Donetsk; and Gvardeyskoye in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Read more: Lithuanian Foreign Minister calls for urgent strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense and protection of grain exports

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 137 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, as well as other types of drones—in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Impacts were recorded at 16 locations. Debris fell at 4 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing; there are about 10 enemy UAVs in the airspace.