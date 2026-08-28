The State Financial Monitoring Service may have organized a scheme to illegally grant deferments from mobilization to employees subject to military service. There are reportedly more than 70 cases of violations.

ZN.ua reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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In December 2025, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) was investigating Philip Pronin, the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, in connection with new allegations of evading mobilization.

"In particular, NABU has incorporated information from our publication regarding Pronin’s organization of a scheme within the State Financial Monitoring Service to help people evade mobilization into criminal case No. 52025000000000498 dated September 3, 2025, which is being investigated by Bureau detectives. "The case concerns the embezzlement by officials of the Poltava Regional Administration of funds that had been allocated for the construction of fortifications," the publication writes.

At the same time, according to ZN.ua, at State Financial Monitoring Service is implementing a scheme to evade military conscription for employees subject to military service, and it differs from the scheme that existed during Pronin’s tenure at the Poltava Regional State Administration (companies involved in the construction of fortifications were granted "critical" status by the Regional State Administration, funds for the work were charged to entirely different individuals, and employees of "critical" entities, in turn, received deferments and were exempted from military conscription).

Read more on "Censor.NET": NABU is investigating possible misconduct related to fortifications commissioned by the Poltava Regional State Administration, according to Kryvonos

Diagram

The authors note that, starting in 2025, the State Financial Monitoring Service created and proactively sent to the TCR fictitious documents (certificates confirming the right to deferment), on the basis of which employees of this state agency who were subject to military service were granted deferments from conscription without valid grounds.

Yes, there have been more than 70 reported cases of abuses and violations by the State Financial Monitoring Service of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization," as well as the Procedure for Conscripting Citizens into Military Service During Mobilization and for a Special Period (Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 560 of May 16, 2024).

"Under the law, responsibility for organizing mobilization preparations and ensuring the mobilization readiness of government agencies rests with their heads; therefore, Philip Pronin, the head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, is personally responsible for what has been done.

At the same time, Article 336 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine establishes criminal liability for evading conscription into military service during mobilization. Experts note that this article directly applies to officials of state authorities if their actions facilitated employees’ evasion of mobilization," the article states.

Sources at the Ministry of Defense stated that the Territorial Recruitment Centers and the Joint Staff have already begun revoking illegal deferments, and on August 31, 2026, an audit of the status of military registration at the State Financial Monitoring Service will take place under the coordination of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The publication informed Prime Minister Koretsky and Defense Minister Khmara of this.

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