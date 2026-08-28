AI saves Defense Forces analysts up to 90% of their time when identifying targets, - Ministry of Defense

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is systematically promoting the implementation of artificial intelligence within the Armed Forces to increase the effectiveness of striking enemy targets.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

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Currently, AI is already saving up to 90% of the time spent by analysts in the Ukrainian Defense Forces on identifying signs of enemy presence in photos and videos, independently analyzing and detecting enemy positions and equipment.

AI provides a technological advantage over the enemy

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key tools that provides a technological advantage over the enemy, in particular by enabling a faster response to threats. At the same time, Ukraine systematically adheres to the "human-in-the-loop" principle when using AI. This means that the technology helps identify a target and speeds up its assessment, but the final decision to engage the target remains with a human.

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It is also important to note that the use of AI significantly accelerates the kill chain—that is, the sequence of steps involved in neutralizing an enemy target, from its detection to the assessment of the outcome.

Previously, the Ministry of Defense explained in detail what the kill chain is, what stages it consists of, and how artificial intelligence helps repel the enemy.

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