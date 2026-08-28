Lithuania hands over more than 28 tonnes of critical energy equipment to Ukraine: Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions receive it
Lithuania has handed over a new large batch of equipment to Ukraine for restoring and maintaining its power system. The Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions received more than 28 tonnes of equipment and components.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Transformers and equipment to protect power grids
The total weight of the two aid shipments was 28.31 tonnes. They included transformers, surge protection equipment, an electric motor, and other components required for the operation of power grids.
The Energy Ministry noted that the equipment would help maintain the reliable operation of power grids in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions, as well as accelerate the repair and replacement of damaged components.
Aid provided by Lithuanian energy companies
Ukraine’s Energy Ministry thanked Lithuania and the companies Litgrid AB, Energijos skirstymo operatorius, and Amber Grid for providing the equipment.
Logistical support for its delivery to Ukraine was provided by the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
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