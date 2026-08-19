Ukraine and Lithuania sign declaration on energy cooperation – Shmyhal

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal and Lithuanian Energy Minister Lukas Savickas signed a declaration on energy cooperation during a meeting in Kyiv.

Shmyhal announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What it entails

The energy partnership between Ukraine and Lithuania will focus on:

restoring energy infrastructure;

decentralised generation and the development of energy storage systems;

gas infrastructure and supply diversification;

regulation and integration into European markets;

jointly strengthening the protection of energy infrastructure.

In the presence of representatives of the two countries’ largest energy companies, the parties discussed the development of B2B partnerships and specific business cooperation projects.

See more: Zelenskyy met with Shmyhal: They identified the areas to focus on in coming months. PHOTOS

Coordination group

A joint Lithuanian-Ukrainian Energy Partnership Coordination Group was also established.

According to Shmyhal, Lithuanian companies are prepared to participate in energy recovery projects, including those implemented within the framework of the Energy Community.

Equipment

The minister thanked the partners for providing equipment from Vilnius CHP-3.

Ukraine also expects procedures for transferring equipment from the Kaunas CHP plant for the needs of Kryvyi Rih to be accelerated. The equipment is critically needed to strengthen the region’s energy resilience in preparation for the autumn-winter period.

Read more: Germany to help Ukraine make energy system less vulnerable to Russian attacks – Minister Schneider

Gas security

Shmyhal also identified gas security and the integration of energy markets as important areas of cooperation.

"Expanding supply routes, the potential use of the Klaipėda liquefied natural gas terminal and regional gas infrastructure, and the use of Ukraine’s underground gas storage facilities by European partners. We will deepen cooperation in all these areas," he explained.

Assistance to Ukraine

The minister also thanked Lithuania for humanitarian assistance in the form of equipment weighing more than 6,317 tonnes and for its EUR 5.7 million contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

Read more: Only 2.4 MW of planned 36.4 MW of distributed generation commissioned in Sumy region – Shmyhal