Zelenskyy met with Shmyhal: They identified the areas to focus on in coming months. PHOTOS

Today, 12 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did they discuss?

"We discussed the fact that right now we need new and more decisive steps to protect our energy sector and our strategic infrastructure facilities across the whole of Ukraine. The implementation of resilience plans for Ukrainian regions and communities must be carried out to the same high standard, and any lag in one region or another poses a threat to people’s lives. It is important that we have strong agreements for Ukraine at the intergovernmental level, particularly in the fields of energy and reconstruction. All this must be implemented in a timely manner. However, the agreements reached so far are not enough, which is why we have discussed exactly what we need to focus on in the coming weeks and months. Ukraine must become stronger, and we can ensure this," the Head of State noted.





Read more: Svyrydenko to step down as Prime Minister, says Zelenskyy

What led up to this?

As noted, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is set to step down due to a change in Ukraine’s political strategy.

According to Zhelezniak, Svyrydenko is likely to be appointed ambassador to the US, with four candidates under consideration for the post of prime minister.

Vasylenko-Smahliuk reports that "Servant of the People" will discuss personnel matters on 14 July. The candidates for prime minister are Koretskyi, Shmyhal and Fedorov.

See also: Russia has again attacked Naftogaz facilities in two regions: there is damage and operations have been halted