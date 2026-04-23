Drone Deal and EU accession talks: outcomes of Zelenskyy-Nausėda meeting

During the meeting, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nausėda discussed defense cooperation in the Drone Deal format, the opening of negotiation clusters for accession to the European Union, and support for the PURL and SAFE programs.

This was reported by Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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"During the meeting with the President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda, we discussed in detail opportunities for further developing cooperation in defense production, particularly in the Drone Deal format. Ukraine’s experience in building a system to protect lives should be scaled up across Europe, and we are ready for such a partnership," the president said.

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Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is also counting on the swift opening of negotiation clusters for accession to the European Union. He said he had discussed this with Gitanas.

"In the first half of 2027, Lithuania will hold the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and we expect the relevant support on all matters concerning our full membership," Zelenskyy stressed.

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"Thank you to Gitanas Nausėda for the meeting. I am grateful for the consistent assistance, support for the PURL program, and readiness to cooperate within the SAFE program. Also important is today’s decision to unblock the €90 billion loan," the Ukrainian president concluded.