Russian attack on Kyiv: two-year-old girl killed, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

A child has been killed as a result of today’s attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Kyiv City Military Administration’s press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Victim of the enemy attack

"Sadly, a two-year-old girl was killed by the enemy in the Obolon district. We extend our condolences to her family," the statement reads.

It is also noted that, as of 13:05, two people are known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack.

See more: In Kyiv, flat in nine-storey block caught fire following Russian attack; bus routes have been altered. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Updated information

As the Kyiv police later reported, the capital was attacked by enemy UAVs throughout the night and into the morning. Around midday, in a park in the Obolon district, a two-year-old girl sustained fatal shrapnel wounds when a drone crashed; an 18-year-old girl and a 71-year-old woman were also injured and were treated at the scene without requiring hospitalisation.

"Police officers are continuing to work at the sites where the aftermath of the shelling is being dealt with in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of the capital," the statement reads.

What led up to this?