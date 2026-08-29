In Donetsk, car of Neyelov, first deputy head of Olenivka prison, who was involved in torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war, was blown up, - sources. VIDEO

On the night of 29 August, in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, a car belonging to Dmitry Neyolov, the first deputy head of the Olenivka prison colony, who was implicated in the torture, beating and humiliation of Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilians, was blown up.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing its own sources within the security services.

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Neelov’s condition is unknown

According to preliminary reports, an explosive device was placed under the car. Neyolov’s condition is currently unknown.

In the spring of 2026, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General notified him in absentia that he was suspected of committing war crimes.

See more: There are now 13 suspects in case concerning unlawful detention and beating of men at Odesa TCR, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO