Russia attacks Kyiv region: three people injured, emergency services are extinguishing fires (updated)

On 30 August, in the Fastiv district of the Kyiv region, two private homes were damaged as a result of yet another attack by Russian forces. A 23-year-old woman was injured and suffered an acute stress reaction.

According toCensor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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The enemy’s terror against civilians continues. Today, in the Fastiv district, two private homes were damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

A woman born in 2003 was injured. She suffered an acute stress reaction. Medical assistance was provided at the scene.

Read more: Attack on Kyiv region: warehouses are burning in Boryspil district

"The air raid alert is ongoing. We urge everyone to stay in safe places. Look after yourselves and your loved ones," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged.

UPDATE

Later, the State Emergency Service added that two metal trailers caught fire in the village of Oseshyna, Vyshhorod district, as a result of the enemy attack. One injured person was also found at the scene.

UPDATE

At 15.41, the KOVA reported that a woman had sustained a shrapnel wound to her neck in the Vyshhorod district. She was taken to a local hospital, where medical staff are providing her with all the necessary treatment.

In the Fastiv district, three private homes and cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

Another private house has been damaged in the Vyshhorod district.