We are fighting for every single person and preparing for next prisoner exchanges, - Budanov

Ukraine is continuing its search for those missing in action and is working to organise further prisoner exchanges to bring Ukrainian prisoners of war home.

This was stated by the head of the President’s Office, Kyrylo Budanov, on his Telegram channel to mark the International Day of the Disappeared, according to Censor.NET.

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Searching for missing persons and preparing for new exchanges

"We search for, find and bring back our people. Every day. We are preparing the next prisoner exchanges. And we will continue to do so until we know the fate of every single one of them," he said.

Budanov reported that, over the years of the war, thousands of Ukrainians have gone missing. Among them are military personnel and civilians, adults and children. Behind each one is a family that has been waiting for news for years.

"We are fighting for every one of our people and we are continuing our work," the official emphasised.

Read more: Elections during war pose serious threat – Budanov

Honouring the memory of the victims and supporting their families

Separately, the Head of the Presidential Office gave assurances that the memory of those who can no longer be brought back will be preserved.

"We will pay a fitting tribute to those who are no longer with us and preserve the memory of their deeds," said the head of the President’s Office.

He also thanked the families of the missing for their courage, resilience and active involvement in the joint efforts.

As previously noted, upon taking up his post at Bankova Street, Kyrylo Budanov made the repatriation of prisoners of war his personal humanitarian mission. In total, 9,716 Ukrainians have been repatriated from Russian captivity since 24 February 2022.