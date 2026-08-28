Elections during war pose serious threat – Budanov

Holding elections in Ukraine during the war poses a serious threat and could call their results into question.

This was stated by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov in an interview broadcast during the national telethon on Friday, according to Censor.NET.

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Serious threat

"Elections during war, in addition to technical problems, pose a serious threat… Elections during war, in principle, call their results into question to some extent," Budanov noted.

He pointed out that not everyone would be able to vote properly, which would raise questions: some people voted while others were unable to, how many people were unable to vote, and so on.

Read more: Budanov on Mudra case: "Let’s wait and see what court has to say"

War must be ended

According to the Presidential Office head, in a society that is not entirely united, this creates grounds "for a particular region, for example, simply to say: ‘Sorry, we support Ukraine, but we do not recognise any of this, and until everything is put in order, we will be an autonomous entity.’" He stressed that this was "a path towards tearing the state apart."

Budanov added that "everyone must unite" and end the war, and "after that, we proceed with all the processes."

Read more: Ukraine will try to revive talks with Russia in near future, - Budanov

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