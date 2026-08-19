President’s Office calls Fedorov’s idea to hold wartime elections "complete lack of realism"

The President’s Office sees a lack of "realism" in former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov’s proposal to hold elections during the war.

The BBC reported this, citing a source in the President’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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Fedorov’s statement

According to the British broadcaster, the former defence minister’s call for elections during the war is widely seen as the greatest challenge to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s presidency since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In a video address posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Fedorov said that "democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia," adding that "Ukraine is fighting precisely to remain a free European state." He did not mention Zelenskyy by name in the video.

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Reaction from the President’s Office

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has not yet responded to Fedorov’s video address. Meanwhile, a source in the President’s Office told the BBC that it was "highly bizarre to plan elections amidst missiles and drones."

"This demonstrates a complete lack of realism," the source told the British broadcaster.

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