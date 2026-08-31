Major fire has broken out near occupiers’ airfield in Dzhankoi: fuel depot and fleet of vehicles have been engulfed by blaze. PHOTO

A major fire broke out near the airfield in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoi on the afternoon of 30 August. According to satellite monitoring data, a fuel depot, a vehicle fleet and an electrical substation were caught up in the blaze.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information was provided by the monitoring group of the Telegram channel ‘Crimean Wind’.

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The fire was detected by satellites

According to the monitoring group, the fire broke out during the day on 30 August, although data on it only appeared later in NASA’s FIRMS satellite monitoring system.

"A major fire broke out at Dzhankoi airfield. It occurred yesterday at lunchtime, but only appeared on the NASA FIRMS service last night," the report states.

Analysis of the satellite data, according to "Crimean Wind", indicates that the fire spread to the area of the vehicle fleet and the fuel depot. An electrical substation is located nearby, which was also caught up in the fire.

At present, the data provided does not specify the cause of the fire, nor does it report on the extent of any potential damage. It is therefore premature to link the fire to a strike on the airfield without further confirmation.

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