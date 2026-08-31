Enemy is shelling centre of Kherson: two people have been killed

Since the morning of 31 August 2026, Russian forces have shelled the centre of Kherson at least twice. There have been casualties.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that a man sustained fatal injuries today in the city centre as a result of an enemy drone attack. His identity is currently being established.

At approximately 10.40 am, the Russians shelled the central part of Kherson once again.

An elderly woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the enemy strike. The relevant services are currently working to identify the deceased.

Read more: Russians attack Red Cross warehouse in Kherson with drones: humanitarian supplies burned. PHOTOS

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Russians had struck a medical facility in Kherson with a drone: two staff members were injured.

See more: Russia attacked Kherson Regional Art Museum with FPV drone: fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS