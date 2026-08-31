Belgium opposes transfer of Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine: "Not up for discussion"

The Belgian government is opposed to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

This was stated by Defence Minister Theo Franken, according to Censor.NET, which cites Euractiv/

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"This matter is not open to discussion; the door is closed. ... Our Prime Minister will stand his ground," he said.

This week, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain called on the European Commission to consider new ways of using around 200 billion euros of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

Noting that Belgium’s position had caused discontent, he singled out the Baltic states – the most vocal advocates of the reparations loan – for their refusal to abandon the idea.

"They should also be more cautious, constantly coming back to this issue and cornering us. I don’t think that’s wise," added Franken.

He noted that Belgium provides significant support to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Read more: Sweden calls for use of €200 billion in frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine

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