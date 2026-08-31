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News Attacks on the energy sector
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Russian troops attack several DTEK facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region: significant damage reported

Russian troops damage DTEK facilities in Dnipropetrovsk region

Over the past few days, the enemy has attacked DTEK facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk region three times. Equipment has been significantly damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the DTEK press center.

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Details

According to the company, over the past two days, energy workers have restored electricity to 40,000 households following the attacks. Another 30,000 households remain temporarily without power.

"We continue working despite the constant attacks," DTEK emphasized.

Read more: Power outages in 5 regions due to Russian strikes. Energy worker injured in Kharkiv region, - Ministry of Energy

Background

  • Earlier, it was reported that ruscists had attacked one of DTEK’s mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring an employee.

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