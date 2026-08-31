Defense Ministry opens access for Ukrainian manufacturers to TrophyLab data on Russian weapons: 130 applications already submitted

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has already received more than 130 applications from Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons and military equipment seeking registration on the Unified Web Portal for Research on Enemy Equipment, the TrophyLab platform.

The Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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More than 300 foreign companies have also submitted applications.

How to register on TrophyLab

To access the TrophyLab database, follow the link trophylab.mod.gov.ua, complete the form, and submit an application to register on the platform.

The platform administrator will verify the information and send an undertaking agreement for signature.

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Important: During registration, all applicants are screened to ensure they have no ties to Russia, are not subject to Ukrainian or international sanctions, and meet other mandatory criteria.

Upon successful registration, users gain access to a catalogue of samples of the aggressor’s weapons and the results of their examination.

The examination results can be studied online, or samples can be requested for offline analysis.

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TrophyLab: what data are available on the portal

The TrophyLab portal contains unique data on captured Russian weapons for engineers, scientists, and defense technology manufacturers from Ukraine and partner countries.

The TrophyLab database is populated by units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and specialized research institutions.

Every registered researcher can request a sample or a fragment thereof for independent study to accelerate the development of effective countermeasures.

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Access to TrophyLab enables the prompt, transparent, and secure exchange of information on Russian weapons, facilitating the development of effective countermeasures. At the same time, it represents a significant contribution by Ukraine to strengthening international security and the defense capabilities of partner countries.