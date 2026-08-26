Ukrainian JATEC experts advise NATO on countering drones – Ministry of Defence

Ukrainian experts from the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre (JATEC) advised on countering UAV attacks during a NATO exercise.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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LCI-X 3-26 Execution was reportedly the third stage of an exercise aimed at testing and integrating solutions for countering drones in support of NATO’s eastern flank.

What is known

The exercise took place in Latvia this month and was part of Exercise Baltic Trust. More than 1,000 participants took part, including military personnel from 25 NATO countries and Ukraine.

The third phase of LCI-X experimentation moved from working with separate counter-drone elements to multi-component integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems.

Read more: Ukraine and Germany to exchange battlefield data

Ukrainian experts enhanced NATO exercise

The Ministry of Defence said that Ukrainian experts focused on aligning NATO experiments with the realities of the current battlefield:

Adjusted the scenario to frontline realities. Ukrainian experts provided proposals for the exercise concept before it began, adjusting UAV flight parameters.

Ukrainian experts provided proposals for the exercise concept before it began, adjusting UAV flight parameters. Monitored the actions of the "simulated adversary." During the active phase, JATEC experts monitored and coordinated the crews simulating the enemy, ensuring strict compliance with flight plans and threat profiles.

Read more: Ukraine-NATO Council discussed work of JATEC center and integration of combat experience of AFU

It is also noted that the third phase of LCI-X enabled the Alliance to move from testing individual counter-drone elements to multi-component integration at the tactical level and into NATO command-and-control systems (C2).

One of JATEC’s main priorities is the systematic involvement of Ukrainian military personnel with combat experience in joint activities with the Alliance. This not only strengthens partners’ defensive capabilities but also accelerates the operational interoperability of the Ukrainian Defence Forces with NATO standards and systems.

Read more: Ukraine’s experience in countering drones is being used to develop new NATO solutions