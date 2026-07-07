Ukraine’s experience in countering drones is being used to develop new NATO solutions

Photo: Фото пресслужби Командування ОЗС НАТО з трансформації

Ukraine’s experience in countering drones is already being used in the development of new solutions for NATO. This confirms that Ukraine not only accepts assistance from its partners but also actively influences the shaping of their approaches to modern warfare.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the agency’s press service.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The Alliance is currently focused on developing a system to counter unmanned aerial vehicles. To this end, NATO Transformation Command has launched a multi-level initiative to counter UAVs (LCI-X), under which relevant exercises are being conducted," the statement reads.

Ukrainian experts from JATEC are enhancing the realism of NATO exercises

During the second phase of the exercises, which took place in Finland, the focus shifted from testing individual anti-drone technologies to testing ways of combining them. Sensors, control systems, tactical units, and response options were integrated into a single system under real-world jamming and spoofing conditions.

Ukrainian experts from JATEC were brought in to play a key role—to ensure maximum realism and, drawing on their combat experience, to provide guidance during the development and execution of the adversary’s action scenario.

During these exercises, JATEC experts helped develop a Red Team scenario for fixed-wing drones and FPV multicopters. They also participated in executing the scenarios and directly directed the actions of the FPV crews.

The team defending against the attack practiced detecting, identifying, and tracking targets, conducted virtual interception, and tested the transmission of this information to the command center.

Watch more: Ukraine has unveiled world’s first air defence system featuring autonomous drone and 3D LARAG system, which operates 100 per cent without pilot. VIDEO

Ukraine is developing partners’ approaches to countering UAVs

About 10 companies from various countries presented their solutions. During the exercises, NATO evaluated the solutions provided by various manufacturers for detecting, identifying, and intercepting targets, as well as their capabilities for real-time data transmission.

The next phases of the LCI-X exercises will focus on integration with NATO air command and control systems, as well as cross-border operations.

Read more: Ukraine-NATO Council discussed work of JATEC center and integration of combat experience of AFU

Ukraine not only receives assistance from its partners in countering drones but is also developing its own approaches to combating them. This experience is already helping partners to more quickly improve their UAV countermeasure technologies and tactics.

As a reminder, JATEC specialists previously helped bring the "Eastern Phoenix 26" exercises, held in Romania, more in line with modern combat conditions.

Read more: Drone war: Ukraine’s Armed Forces deploy 7,000–9,000 drones against Russia daily