Ruscists strike car carrying children in Kharkiv region with drone: family managed to get out of vehicle
Russian occupation forces attacked a civilian car carrying children in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"A 7-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy suffered acute stress reactions. Their parents were not injured," the statement reads.
The family managed to react in time and get out of the car.
"The children were examined by medical personnel and received the necessary assistance at the scene," the regional governor added.
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