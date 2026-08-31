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"Every day of war in Ukraine ’sets humanity back’; it must be brought to end," - Modi a meeting with Putin

Putin and Narendra Modi

The Russian dictator Putin and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting on 31 August in Bishkek.

According to Censor.NET, he is quoted by the Russian media.

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Details of the meeting

Modi stated that India supports all peace efforts regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine and will continue to do so. 

He emphasised that every day of the Russian-Ukrainian war "sets humanity back" and called for an end to the hostilities: "India advocates resolving all issues through peaceful means; this is what all of humanity needs".

Prior to this, Narendra Modi had called on all countries around the world to do everything in their power to "stop the bloodshed in Ukraine".

The last face-to-face meeting between Putin and Modi took place in early December 2025 in New Delhi, where the Russian president had arrived on a state visit.

Read more: Russia has increased oil discounts for India to maintain exports, - Bloomberg

What led up to it?

  • As a reminder, prior to this, Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Author: 

India (127) Vladimir Putin (4102) Russia (14336) Narendra Modi (35)
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