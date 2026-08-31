German politician proposed supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles in response to Russia’s hybrid attack

Wolfgang Kubicki, leader of Germany’s Free Democratic Party, believes Berlin should give a clear diplomatic response to the drone attack on Leipzig Airport, which, according to available information, was orchestrated by Russia.

He said this on ntv, Censor.NET reports.

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Kubicki’s proposal

The politician proposes using the threat of supplying Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles as a warning to Russia against hybrid attacks in Germany.

"A reasonable person would now summon the Russian ambassador and tell him: so far, we have not supplied the Taurus missile (...), but if this hybrid threat to Germany continues, we will do everything to ensure that Ukraine receives the weapons necessary for large-scale defense against Russia," Kubicki said.

It should be noted that the Free Democratic Party failed to enter the Bundestag following the latest election.

Read more: Germany not planning to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine – Pistorius

Germany prepares response to drone attack at Leipzig Airport

As reported earlier, media outlets said the German government plans to announce soon that Russia was behind the incident involving an explosives-laden drone found at Leipzig Airport.

In addition, Berlin intends to announce "broad measures" against Russia, while the EU will impose new sanctions.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of Wednesday, August 5, a drone was found near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, it was an Antonov aircraft that presumably belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.

NATO confirmed that it was aware of the incident. German police deployed a bomb-disposal robot to remove the drone.

Later, German media reported that there were munitions aboard the Ukrainian cargo aircraft near which the explosives-laden drone was found at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

US intelligence believes that the explosives-laden drone found on the grounds of Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany likely belongs to Russia.

Read more: Merz on transferring Taurus: It is and remains option