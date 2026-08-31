Number of people injured in enemy attacks on Kyiv region rises to 9, - RMA

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region on August 31 has risen to nine. In the Bucha district, a woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg and was hospitalized, while two private houses were also damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

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"In the Bucha district, a woman sustained a shrapnel wound to her leg. She was hospitalized at a local hospital, where doctors are providing all necessary medical care," the statement said.

See more: Russian attack damaged VARUS warehouse in Kyiv region: there may be delays in supply of goods. PHOTO

Thus, the number of people injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Kyiv region has risen to nine.

Two private houses were also damaged in the Bucha district.

"The enemy continues to attack the region. Take care of yourselves and remain in shelters," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration urged residents.

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