Russian strike on depot in Myla: two people are being searched for under rubble; Ministry of Defence is calling for audit of weapons and ammunition storage sites
As of 14:50 on 29 August, 37 people are known to have been killed and 15 injured as a result of a Russian strike on a warehouse in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region. Efforts are still underway to locate two more people buried under the rubble.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Defence.
The Ministry of Defence’s response
"It is unacceptable to locate explosives depots near residential buildings. All senior officials in charge of the Security and Defence Forces and the domestic defence industry must carry out a full audit of the locations where weapons and ammunition are stored. Such facilities must not be situated near residential buildings," the Ministry of Defence emphasises.
Rescue workers, medical staff and police officers are currently on the ground in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, whilst local communities are doing everything they can to rescue and support those affected.
"Russia will certainly be held to account for all the crimes against Ukrainians that it is committing on our soil," the ministry added.
What led up to it
- It was previously reported that on the evening of 28 August, a warehouse caught fire following an enemy attack in the Bucha district. The fire is accompanied by explosions. Emergency services are at the scene.
- Prior to this, Oleksii Biloshitskyi, Head of the Patrol Police Department, announced that traffic had been closed to all vehicles on the M-06 Kyiv–Chop motorway in the Kyiv region. The restrictions are in place between the 15th and 32nd kilometres in both directions.
- Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi reported that the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Head of the State Emergency Service had briefed him on the enemy strike in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, where a fire broke out following the impact, leading to a subsequent explosion. He stated that the horrific tragedy in Vyshneve had not served as a lesson.
- The Office of the Prosecutor General has launched an investigation into allegations of waging a war of aggression and possible professional negligence in connection with the consequences of the enemy attack in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.
- As of 11.30 on 29 August, it is known that 37 people have been killed and more than 40 injured. Around 50 houses have been damaged.
- In addition, it was reported that the head of the Dmytrivska community, Taras Didych, had been killed.
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