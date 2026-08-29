Russian strike on depot in Myla: two people are being searched for under rubble; Ministry of Defence is calling for audit of weapons and ammunition storage sites

As of 14:50 on 29 August, 37 people are known to have been killed and 15 injured as a result of a Russian strike on a warehouse in the village of Myla in the Kyiv region. Efforts are still underway to locate two more people buried under the rubble.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Defence.

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The Ministry of Defence’s response

"It is unacceptable to locate explosives depots near residential buildings. All senior officials in charge of the Security and Defence Forces and the domestic defence industry must carry out a full audit of the locations where weapons and ammunition are stored. Such facilities must not be situated near residential buildings," the Ministry of Defence emphasises.

Rescue workers, medical staff and police officers are currently on the ground in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region, whilst local communities are doing everything they can to rescue and support those affected.

"Russia will certainly be held to account for all the crimes against Ukrainians that it is committing on our soil," the ministry added.

Read more: General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on strike on Myla: Root cause of tragedy is Russian Federation, but location of depots near residential areas is unacceptable

What led up to it