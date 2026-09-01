Government will assess Ministry of Defence’s needs: Koretskyi has announced detailed audit

Over the course of the month, the Cabinet of Ministers will carry out a review of the defence ministry’s requirements.

This was stated by Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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"My second task, and that of the entire government, will be to carry out a detailed audit of the needs of the Ministry of Defence. We will analyse all the issues within a month to ensure that budgetary resources are used as effectively as possible," said Koretskyi.

He emphasised that the authorities are working to secure additional aid to cover the shortfall in defence funding.

What led up to it?

Koretskyi also stated that the government is introducing strict austerity measures for budget funds not earmarked for defence purposes.

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