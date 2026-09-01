EU has not approved new deliveries of Patriot missiles to Ukraine: no new decisions have been taken, - Kallas

The European Union has not yet taken any specific decisions regarding new deliveries of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, following an informal meeting of EU defence ministers in Ireland, reports Interfax Ukraine.

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EU countries have not yet reached an agreement on the Patriot system

According to Callas, during the meeting the ministers discussed the possibility of supplying Ukraine with additional missiles for the Patriot systems.

At the same time, none of the countries has made any specific commitments regarding new supplies. This applies in particular to Greece and Spain.

"As for the Patriot missiles, no, we haven’t received any specific decisions today, but there have been calls and discussions about these missiles," said Kallas.

She noted that talks on this matter would continue.

Read more: EU pressures Spain and Greece to provide Ukraine with Patriot missiles

"These discussions will continue, but so far, unfortunately, to no avail," added Callas.

It should be noted that the meeting of EU defence ministers in Ireland was an informal one. At the same time, Callas announced that the EU will set up a high-level group to respond to new military threats: Ukraine will be part of it.

Earlier, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy stated that EU Member States needed to supply Ukraine with interceptor aircraft.