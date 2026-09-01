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Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of 1 September: air-raid alert has been declared in number of regions
On the evening of 1 September, Russia continues to attack Ukraine with strikes and jet-powered drones. Air raid alerts have been issued in a number of regions.
This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movements of enemy UAVs
At 19:00 – Reports were received of a jet-powered UAV at Boryspil.
At 19:15 – A jet-powered UAV heading towards Dnipro from the south.
At 19:18 – Kyiv region – a jet-powered UAV flew past Yahotyn, heading west.
At 19:19 – Jet-powered UAVs in the Chernihiv region, flying past Slavutych heading south.
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