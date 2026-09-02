Air Force fighter crews destroyed positions of Russian UAV operators with series of strikes. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out strikes on the positions of Russian UAV operators.
According to Censor.NET, intelligence provided Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots with the coordinates of the enemy’s deployment site, where Russian troops were stationed.
As a result of several powerful strikes, the buildings were destroyed and the Russian forces eliminated.
A video of the fighter crews in action was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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