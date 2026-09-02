Air Force fighter crews destroyed positions of Russian UAV operators with series of strikes. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Force has carried out strikes on the positions of Russian UAV operators.

According to Censor.NET, intelligence provided Ukrainian Air Force fighter pilots with the coordinates of the enemy’s deployment site, where Russian troops were stationed.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of several powerful strikes, the buildings were destroyed and the Russian forces eliminated.

A video of the fighter crews in action was published by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,491,030 personnel (+1,390 in last 24 hours), 12,324 tanks, 49,016 artillery systems, 25,263 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Fighters from 1st Corps of National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" eliminated 3,897 occupiers and destroyed hundreds of enemy vehicles in August. VIDEO