EC expects all clusters to be opened for Ukraine as soon as possible, - Kos
The European Commission believes that Ukraine has done the necessary work to open the negotiation clusters; now it is up to the EU countries to do their part.
This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, according to Censor.NET, which cites the European Parliament.
Details
"What's important is that I expect we'll be able to open all the other clusters that are waiting to open as soon as possible," she said.
According to Kos, "Ukraine has done its part" of the work required to open the clusters.
"We also have to do our part," the European Commissioner added.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the opening of Clusters 2 and 3 for Ukraine had been postponed until September due to Hungary's position
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