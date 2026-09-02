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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Ruscists hit warehouse building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv with drone

Russia attacked a warehouse in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv

Russian occupiers attacked a warehouse in one of Kyiv's districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV reportedly struck a warehouse," the statement said.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of high-rise building and damage to medical facility, as well as fire near educational institution. There are seven wounded (updated)

What led up to this?

  • As is well known, on September 2, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with jet-powered drones. The damage is being assessed in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
  • There are reports of 7 people injured in the capital. Medical personnel hospitalized 5 of the injured.

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