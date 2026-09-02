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Ruscists hit warehouse building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv with drone
Russian occupiers attacked a warehouse in one of Kyiv's districts.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV reportedly struck a warehouse," the statement said.
What led up to this?
- As is well known, on September 2, Russian troops attacked Kyiv with jet-powered drones. The damage is being assessed in the Holosiivskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.
- There are reports of 7 people injured in the capital. Medical personnel hospitalized 5 of the injured.
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