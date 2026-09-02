Ruscists hit warehouse building in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv with drone

Russian occupiers attacked a warehouse in one of Kyiv's districts.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"In the Holosiivskyi district, a UAV reportedly struck a warehouse," the statement said.

Read more: Drone attack on Kyiv: partial destruction of high-rise building and damage to medical facility, as well as fire near educational institution. There are seven wounded (updated)

What led up to this?