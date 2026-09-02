Occupiers involve over 500 first-graders in Donetsk region in Russian propaganda movement

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, Russians are enlisting first-graders en masse in the Eaglets of Russia propaganda programme, which is linked to the Kremlin’s Movement of the First youth organisation. On September 1 alone, according to the occupying authorities, more than 500 children joined the programme.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the occupiers’ propaganda resources.

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"Initiations" held at nearly 30 schools

The main ceremony was organised at School No. 22 in temporarily occupied Khartsyzk. First-graders were inducted into the Eaglets with the participation of representatives of the occupation branch of the Movement of the First.

Similar events were held at nearly 30 schools in the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk region. In particular, children were enrolled in the programme in Donetsk, Mariupol, Novoazovsk, Makiivka, Chystiakove, Yenakiieve, Snizhne, Dokuchaievsk and Volnovakha.

The occupying authorities claim that these events covered all communities under their control in the region.

Read more: Ukraine expects to reach balance this year between territory temporarily occupied by Russia and territory we have liberated, - Zelenskyy

First-graders to be placed under "patronage"

According to Oleksandra Kulhina, head of the occupation branch of the Movement of the First, the children enrolled in the programme will subsequently be placed under the "patronage" of the organisation’s activists and mentors.

In this way, the Russian occupiers are beginning to draw Ukrainian children into their ideological programmes from the first grade.

Read more: Ukraine expects to reach balance this year between territory temporarily occupied by Russia and territory we have liberated, - Zelenskyy