EU ambassadors failed to agree on extending targeted sanctions against Russia, with Slovakia’s stance proving to be obstacle, - media

On Wednesday, 2 September, EU ambassadors were unable to reach agreement on extending individual sanctions against more than 3,000 Russians and Russian companies responsible for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity. Consideration of this matter has been postponed until 9 September.

This is reported by "EP", citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

It is noted that the current restrictions are due to expire on 15 September. The restrictive measures apply to more than 3,000 individuals and legal entities.

According to the publication’s sources, the obstacle was the position taken by Slovakia, which is not prepared to extend individual sanctions for a period of one year, as proposed by the Irish Presidency, but supports the traditional six-month extension.

Slovakia has also proposed removing several Russian nationals from the sanctions list; their names have not yet been made public.

Read more: Blumenthal stated that bill on sanctions against Russia could be passed in September

As a reminder:

It was previously reported that the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that the EU would step up sanctions against Russia in response to the sabotage at Leipzig Airport.